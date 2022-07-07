The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already received nine HIMARS installations and similar systems

Ukraine has already received nine American HIMARS missile systems and similar complexes from the United States and its allies, but a serious counteroffensive requires dozens more of such weapons.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this in a comment to The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the HIMARS systems allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets behind the front line, which were previously unreachable.

Danilov emphasized that the Russians are "defenseless in front of these weapons and are very worried".

Presumably, by similar systems, the Secretary of the National Security Council meant the M270 MLRS, which are similar to HIMARS, but on a tracked system.