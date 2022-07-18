Russian troops fired about 3,000 missiles over Ukraine

As of July 18, Russia has already launched about three thousand missiles of various types over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These are cruise missiles, aviation missiles of the air-to-surface class, operational-tactical complexes (Point-U, Iskander), and Onyx missiles of the Bastion coastal complex.

In addition, Russia is increasingly using old Soviet missiles, such as Kh-59, Kh-22, Kh-31 and others, on positions of the Ukrainian army and civilian objects. Also, in recent weeks, the Russian army began to hit ground targets with anti-aircraft missiles from the S-300 complex, the main purpose of which is to destroy air targets.