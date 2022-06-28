Forbes: Missile strikes Russia launched on Ukraine over the weekend cost it up to $ 220 million

Over the past weekend (June 25-26), Russian troops fired 60 to 80 long-range missiles at Ukraine, which cost Russia $ 150-220 million.

This was reported by Forbes on the basis of its calculations and reports of the Ukrainian Air Force Command and local administrations.

The Russians fired at Ukraine with X-101, X-22, Onyx, Iskander, Point-U missiles and Caliber cruise missiles. The largest number of strikes was on Zhytomyr Oblast — 30 missiles. 10 of them air defense systems shot down. Another 20 missiles were launched at the Desna training center in Chernihiv Oblast. They also fired on Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

At Kyiv, the Russians fired from 4 to 6 X-101 missiles from the Caspian Sea area. Forbes estimates their value at $ 50-80 million.

The total cost of all launches is $ 150-220 million.

To calculate the cost of missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: the cost of the X-101 missile — $ 13 million, "Caliber" — $ 6.5 million, "Iskander" — $ 3 million, "Onyx" — $ 1.25 million, X-22 — $ 1 million, Point-U — $ 0.3 million