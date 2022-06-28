Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy: Russia has fired almost 131 missiles at Ukraine in the last four days

In the last four days, Russia has launched almost 131 missiles from various bases at Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, told his American and British colleagues Mark Millie and Tony Radakin about this by phone.

Thus, Russia has launched at Ukraine:

four days ago — 53 cruise missiles;

three days ago — 26 missiles,

two days ago — almost 40;

in the last few days — 12.

Today, the area of active hostilities begins in the north of Kharkiv Oblast and ends on the left bank of the Dnieper near the city of Vasylivka in Zaporizhia Oblast. The most intense fighting is taking place in the north of Luhansk and Kharkiv Oblasts.

In the Kharkiv Oblast alone, there were 270 artillery shellings in the past 24 hours (Russia used 45,000 rounds of ammunition), two missile and 32 air strikes. "The situation is very difficult but controlled," Zaluzhnyy said.