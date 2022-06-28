Updated data on victims of Russian shelling in Kremenchug, Kharkiv, Ochakiv and Lysychansk announced on Bankova

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced updated data on the victims of the Russian missile strikes and shellings that took place on June 27.

In Kremenchuk, where a Russian missile hit the Amstor shopping center, more than 20 people have been killed and 59 injured so far, 25 people have been hospitalized. More than 40 applications were received from relatives of the missing.

In Kharkiv (the enemy struck at North Saltivka) five people were killed, 22 people were injured, including 5 children.

In Lysychansk, where the occupiers struck a crowd of people with cluster charges from Uragan, 10 people were killed and 19 were injured. There are children among the killed and injured.

Three people died in Ochakiv, including a 6-year-old child. Six more people were injured, including four children. The Russians hit the city on the night of June 28 with multiple rocket launchers.