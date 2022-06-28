Russia at night let out across Mykolayiv 11 missiles, a part of them brought down air defense. There are victims in Ochakiv, including a child

At night the Russian army let out on the city of Mykolayiv 11 missiles, some of them were shot down by air defense.

The head of oblast state administration Vitaly Kim reported about it on the morning of June 28.

In addition, Russia fired with multiple rocket launchers at the city of Ochakiv, killing three people (including a six-year-old girl) and injuring six (a three-month-old baby is in a coma). There is a lack of water, gas, energy and internet in some areas.

Now rescuers are dismantling the debris, details will be later.

Before that, on the evening of June 27, Mykolayiv was fired at with a multiple rocket launcher "Uragan" with cluster munitions: private yards and houses, a car were hit. Cluster munitions also landed near a public transport stop. No information was received about the victims.

The shelling in the Bereznehuvatska community and villages along the demarcation line is ongoing. According to preliminary information, there is damaged, sometimes destroyed infrastructure and residential buildings. Information about the victims is being clarified.