The occupiers fired on Kharkiv, killing four people

As a result of todayʼs strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv, four people died.

The head of the oblast Oleh Syniehubov reported about it.

"In the evening, the enemy struck at the peaceful Northern Saltivka in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, there are dead — 4 people. There are 18 injured, including 4 children," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the occupiers hit only civilian infrastructure, where only civilians were. "I urge everyone to be very careful. Do not go outside unnecessarily. In case of an alarm, go to the shelter immediately!" The head of the oblast added.