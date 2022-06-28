Disassembly of the blockages of Amstor in Kremenchuk continues. Another 36 people are missing

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava oblast, the blockages of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center, where a Russian missile hit on June 27, continue to be dismantled. As of the morning of June 28, 18 people have already been killed and another 36 are missing.
The head of the Poltava oblast military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it.
The search for people continues, and the victims are provided with all necessary assistance: 59 people sought medical help, 25 of them were hospitalized. In general, most of the blockages of the mall were dismantled, there is no fire. More than a thousand people worked on it all night.
- In the afternoon of June 27, Russia struck a missile at the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk. About a thousand people were there before the air raid, but when it started, many of them managed to leave the mall, but the mall still had workers and some visitors. The Russians were beaten by X-22 missiles fired from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers. They were launched from Kursk oblast.