Disassembly of the blockages of Amstor in Kremenchuk continues. Another 36 people are missing

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava oblast, the blockages of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center, where a Russian missile hit on June 27, continue to be dismantled. As of the morning of June 28, 18 people have already been killed and another 36 are missing.

The head of the Poltava oblast military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it.

The search for people continues, and the victims are provided with all necessary assistance: 59 people sought medical help, 25 of them were hospitalized. In general, most of the blockages of the mall were dismantled, there is no fire. More than a thousand people worked on it all night.

