The Russians hit the mall in Kremenchuk with X-22 missiles fired from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers from the territory of Russia

The Russian occupiers hit X-22 missiles fired from Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers at a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchkg.
This was reported in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces.
"Russian planes took off from Shaykovka airfield, and launches were made from Kursk oblast," the statement said.
- As a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, 10 people were killed. Another 40 people were injured, 19 of them were hospitalized. Rescuers put out the fire.