As a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, 10 people died.

The head of Poltava oblast Dmytro Lunin reported about it.

Another 40 people were injured, 19 of them were hospitalized. Rescuers put out the fire, which involved 130 employees, 23 units of equipment, and a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia. In addition, 90 people and 20 units of equipment from Kyiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblast were sent to the site.