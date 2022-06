At least two people were killed in a missile strike by Russian troops on a shopping center in Kremenchuk (Poltava oblast).

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

At least 20 people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, its area is 10.3 thousand square meters. Information about the victims is being clarified.

115 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. The Ukrzaliznytsia fire train is heading to the scene of the fire.