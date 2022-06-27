Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kremenchuk. Explosions were also heard in Poltava

Russian missiles hit the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region). Explosions were also heard in Poltava. During this period, air raids continued in Ukraine.

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, said that the missiles hit a civilian object. There are victims, but details are being clarified.

First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova said that the missiles hit the Amstor shopping center.

The mayor of the city Vitaliy Maletsky stated that the blow came to a very crowded place, which "is 100% irrelevant to the hostilities". He added that itʼs already known about the people killed there.

The explosions in Poltava were reported by the mayor Alexander Mamay. There are no details yet.