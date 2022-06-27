Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kremenchuk. Explosions were also heard in Poltava

Russian missiles hit the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region). Explosions were also heard in Poltava. During this period, air raids continued in Ukraine.
Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, said that the missiles hit a civilian object. There are victims, but details are being clarified.
First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova said that the missiles hit the Amstor shopping center.
The mayor of the city Vitaliy Maletsky stated that the blow came to a very crowded place, which "is 100% irrelevant to the hostilities". He added that itʼs already known about the people killed there.
The explosions in Poltava were reported by the mayor Alexander Mamay. There are no details yet.
- On June 26, at 6:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kyiv. There were four explosions in the city, after which the water supply in some areas disappeared. One of the rockets landed on a nine-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, destroying the upper floors. One person was killed and five others were injured. Among them is a 7-year-old child. Another rocket fell near the house in the yard of the kindergarten.
- On the same day, Russian troops launched two missile strikes on Cherkasy region — on the outskirts of Cherkasy. One person was killed and five others were injured in the shelling.
- On the morning of June 27, Russia fired several missiles at the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded. Also the Russian rockets struck on a residential quarter of one of frontier villages of the Odessa area, having damaged 65 houses. Eight people were injured.