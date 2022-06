A series of explosions (at least four) took place in Kyiv at 06:30. Russian troops probably fired a missile.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko reported several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Ambulance crews and rescuers are already on their way. People are being evacuated and rescued in two residential buildings. He has not yet disclosed other details.

Kyiv residents report water supply disruptions.