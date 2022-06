The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the details of the night in Odesa. Russian troops launched a missile strike on a residential area of one of the border villages of Odesa district, damaging 65 houses. Four of them were completely burned.

Eight people were injured. Among them are two children — three-year-old twins.

According to preliminary data, an X-22 cruise missile hit the village. The prosecutorʼs office stressed that there were no military facilities nearby.