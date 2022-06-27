Russia hit Slovyansk with missiles, there are casualties

On the morning of June 27, the Russian army fired several missiles at the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, killing civilians.

This was reported by the mayor of Slovyansk Vadym Lyakh.

"Unfortunately, today's events in Slovyansk were not limited to night hits on the multi-story sector on Novyi Pobut Street. In the morning, houses on Torska Street and the adjacent private sector were damaged by the rocket strike. There are killed and wounded. It is almost the center of the city. There are no military facilities here. Russia is at war with the civilian population. And this is a war of annihilation," Vadym Lyakh said.