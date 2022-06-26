News

Russian troops fired two missiles at Cherkasy Oblast, killing one person

Kostia Andreikovets
At about 11:30 a.m., Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the outskirts of Cherkasy.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Igor Taburets.

Two rockets fell near the oblast center. The infrastructure object is damaged. One person was killed and five others were injured in the shelling. Taburets did not provide other details.