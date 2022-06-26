Russian troops fired two missiles at Cherkasy Oblast, killing one person

At about 11:30 a.m., Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the outskirts of Cherkasy.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Igor Taburets.
Two rockets fell near the oblast center. The infrastructure object is damaged. One person was killed and five others were injured in the shelling. Taburets did not provide other details.
- On June 26, at 6:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kyiv. Four explosions were heard in the city, after which the water supply in some areas disappeared. One of the rockets landed on a nine-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, destroying the upper floors. One person was killed and five others were injured. Among them is a 7-year-old child.
- Another rocket fell near the house in the yard of the kindergarten.