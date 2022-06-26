Missile strike on Kyiv: Destroyed nine-story building, there are wounded

As a result of a morning missile strike on Kyiv, a nine-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was destroyed.

The SES reported that the 7th, 8th and 9th floors were partially destroyed. The area of the fire is 300 square meters. On the spot dismantle the blockages.

Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said that two people were hospitalized with injuries. Search and rescue operations are underway, there are people under the rubble. Some residents were evacuated.

Ganna Mamonova / "Babel"

Kyivvodokanal reported a drop in network pressure due to a missile strike on the capital. A sharp drop in pressure was recorded in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

Energoatom, in turn, published video from surveillance cameras of the South Ukrainian NPP. At 06:00, a Russian missile flew very low over the station in the direction of Kyiv.