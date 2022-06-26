Missile strike in Kyiv: People were evacuated from the damaged high-rise building, the occupiers also hit a kindergarten

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said that 25 residents were evacuated from a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district where the rocket hit. Rescue work continues.

"A total of four victims were hospitalized. Including a seven-year-old girl who was pulled out from under the rubble, and later her mother was rescued," the mayor said.

The head of the National Police of Ihor Klymenko stated about five wounded and one dead.

"According to available information, one person died. It is currently known about five wounded, including a 7-year-old girl. At that moment, her mother, a 35-year-old woman, was rescued from the rubble. She is a citizen of Russia but has lived in Kyiv for a long time. Tell Russian propagandists that Russia is killing its citizens in apartment buildings, calling them military objects in its reports," said Ihor Klimenko.

He added that in the coming weeks, the neighborhood will be cordoned off so that investigators can qualitatively gather evidence.

A Babel correspondent reported that a kindergarten was also damaged near the destroyed building. It was hit by one of the Russian missiles.