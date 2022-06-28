Yesterdayʼs attack on Lysychansk Russians carried out a cassette “Uragan”, from 21 wounded many amputated extremities

Yesterdayʼs shelling of Lysychansk was carried out by the Russians with a cassette "Uragan" prohibited by the Geneva Convention. Of the 21 wounded, many had to have their limbs amputated.

Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, spoke about the situation on the morning of June 28.

The Russians are scattering so-called "petal" shells in the city, so Haidai urged residents to be very careful.

According to him, up to 15,000 people remain in Lysychansk, mostly people who did not want to leave. All communications in the city are broken, garbage cannot be taken out. There is almost no connection in the city.

Humanitarian aid is not delivered to the city for two days due to the shelling of the "alternative" way of life, but the cars are loaded — ready to leave at any moment.

At the same time, the city managed to bring five times more drugs than normal, including anesthesia. The hospital will be able to last several months autonomously.

In general, the city will be able to stay autonomous: there are food, medicine and water because the oblast military administration and volunteers worked ahead and managed to bring it all and make stocks.