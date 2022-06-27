Russian troops fired on people who had come for technical water in Lysychansk. At least eight of them died

Russian troops fired with Grad multiple rocket launchers at people in Lysychansk who had come for technical water. At least eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai.

"Today in Lysychansk, when the civilians were collecting water from a tanker, the Russians aimed at a crowd of people with Grad MLRS. Eight Lysychansk residents died, 21 people were taken to hospital, five of them remained in Lysychansk after receiving medical treatment,” he said.

At the same time, 16 wounded were evacuated from the city to other hospitals. Among the dead, according to Haidai, are two children — born in 2007 and 2008.