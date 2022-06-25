Russian troops fired 24 missiles on the outskirts of Zhytomyr, and 20 missiles on the village of Desna. Yavoriv area was also affected

The monitoring group Belaruski Gayun, which analyzed the recordings of the talks of Russian pilots, reported a massive launch of missiles in Ukraine.

The strikes were inflicted by Russian bombers, which took off from airfields in Russia and entered the territory of Belarus. According to the group, the first launch was at 03:45 from the air.

"The scheme used to be as follows: take-off of aircraft from Russian airfields, entry into the airspace of Belarus, approach close to the border with Ukraine, launch of missiles while the plane is over Belarus (so that it is not shot down), U-turn. And then they are also returning to Russia," the statement said.

During the night, the group recorded a number of missile launches in the direction of Ukraine from the city of Narovlya (Gomel Oblast). Four rockets took off at 05:35 and 05:38, two at 05:55 and two more at 05:59.

In the morning, the Zhytomyr Military Administration reported explosions. Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn stated that 24 rockets had been launched on Zhytomyr Oblast. Military facilities around the city were shelled.

The head of the Zhytomyr Oblast State Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported the death of one soldier and the wounding of another.

The village of Desna in Chernihiv Oblast also came under rocket fire. There is no information about the extent of the destruction yet. Previously, there were no casualties.

The North Command reported that 20 missiles had been launched along the Desna settlement.

In addition, in the morning the enemy struck at a military facility in Yavoriv area (Lviv Oblast). Air defense forces shot down two missiles, four more hit the ground. Four people were injured.