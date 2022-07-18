Russian troops are shelling the Kharkiv oblast — two people were killed there during the day

Russian troops shelled the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv at night of July 17-18. Also, the Russian army fought in the Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

In Kharkiv, only civilian infrastructure was affected by the enemy strike. The shelling partially destroyed several floors of a five-story building, as well as the roof, technical floor, and apartments on the 8th and 9th floors of another residential high-rise. People were not injured.

But two civilians died in the oblast during the day — a 67-year-old woman in the village of Kalinove and a 38-year-old man in Pechenihy. There are also two wounded in these villages — a 41-year-old woman in Kalinovo and a 75-year-old man in Pechenihy.

In the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv oblast, private homes, outbuildings, and garages burned down due to Russian shelling. In Chuhuyev, shelling damaged the windows of a five-story residential building, the residents of the building were evacuated.

During the day, the Russians also came under the fire of the Izyum district — garbage dumps and winter wheat on a field measuring 250 hectares were burned.