Hungary does not object to the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory

Hungary is not opposed to third countries supplying weapons to Ukraine through its territory. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Madyar during a meeting with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadov on July 19.
"We are shocked by the events that are happening here, we really feel for you. Over the past 200 years, we have been at war with Russia three times. These wars were not for life but for death. Unlike many Western partners, we felt for ourselves what this opposition to this huge Eastern state is like. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons — this is our strategic position. However, third countries can use our territory," said Levente Magyar.
In addition, Hungary is ready to accept Ukrainian children in its sanatoriums and camps. The Hungarian delegation also offered to help in the treatment of civilians and military personnel in their medical institutions and also assured that they are ready to provide a thousand scholarships for Ukrainians in their universities.
- On July 6, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, stated that Hungary refused to participate in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine in order not to expose the Hungarians living in Transcarpathia to the danger of Russian shelling.
- On February 28, the Hungarian authorities announced that they had banned the transit of lethal weapons to Ukraine through their territory because they "did not want to get involved in this war."