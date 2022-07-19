Hungary does not object to the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory

Hungary is not opposed to third countries supplying weapons to Ukraine through its territory. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Madyar during a meeting with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadov on July 19.

"We are shocked by the events that are happening here, we really feel for you. Over the past 200 years, we have been at war with Russia three times. These wars were not for life but for death. Unlike many Western partners, we felt for ourselves what this opposition to this huge Eastern state is like. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons — this is our strategic position. However, third countries can use our territory," said Levente Magyar.