Hungary does not supply weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because they are afraid of shelling from Russians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, said that Hungary refused to participate in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine in order not to expose Hungarians living in Zakarpattia to the danger of Russian shelling.

He said this in an interview with CNN.

"It is obvious that if we supply weapons, these supplies will be the target of Russians for shelling. We donʼt want them to shoot at regions where Hungarians live. We have to take into account the security of Hungary and Hungarians," said Szijjártó.

According to him, 150 000 Hungarians live in the western part of Ukraine, and Budapestʼs main goal is "not to be involved in this war in any way."