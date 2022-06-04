Speaker of Hungarian Parliament explains Zelenskyyʼs harsh criticism as “mental problems”

Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever called "mental problems" the determination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with which he sometimes harshly asked his partners for support.

Kever said this in an interview with the Hungarian newspaper 444.hu.

"Usually, those who need help ask for it politely — persistently, but ask, not demand or threaten. One usually threatens enemies, not those they want to have as friends. There is a personal mental problem here," said Laszlo Kever.

The speaker added that he expected problems for Ukrainian Hungarians after the war and that "it is necessary to be very careful" so that the Hungarian minority does not have to leave their homeland altogether.