Hungary opposes the EUʼs renunciation of Russian oil despite a delay for it and Slovakia

The European Unionʼs plan to completely ban Russian oil threatens Hungaryʼs energy security.

This was stated by Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Unlike other EU member states, Hungary and Slovakia plan to postpone the implementation of EU sanctions until the end of 2023, because they are heavily dependent on Russian energy. But this does not suit the Hungarian government.

"We do not see any plan or guarantee in the current proposal to manage even the transition period, as well as what will guarantee Hungaryʼs energy security," said Victor Orbán.