The European Union will reduce funding for Hungary. Budapest associates this with Ukraine

The European Commission has launched a disciplinary procedure that will cut funding for Hungary.

This was announced by EU Commissioner for Justice Vera Yourova.

The point is that the European Commission has identified problems that could violate the rule of law and affect the EU budget. A corresponding letter has already been sent to the Hungarian government.

"Hungary must respond to our concerns and propose remedial measures," Yourova wrote.

"Hungarian voters made a clear statement on April 3. We must keep Hungary from the war, make sure that Hungarian families do not pay the price of the war," said Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian prime minister.

He also added that a detailed answer to the letter will be given on April 28 at a press conference.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told "Hromadske" that Budapestʼs attempts to mix its position on Russiaʼs war against Ukraine in the context of discussions with the EU on the rule of law are inappropriate and unacceptable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Budapest to refrain from such actions, but instead to work for unity in the EU and, in particular, to support new anti-Russian sanctions that would deprive Russiaʼs military machine of sources of funding.