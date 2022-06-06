Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto backs Speaker Laszlo Kever on Zelenskyʼs “mental problems”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyyarto agreed with the words of Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever, who recently stated about the "mental problems" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Peter Siyarto wrote about this on Facebook.

"While tens of thousands of people have been working in Hungary in recent months to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian politicians are constantly talking about Hungary in an unacceptable tone, provoking us, fabricating lies, and trying to defame us. Words of gratitude were not heard even more than once. In view of all this, Laszlo Kever is absolutely right, even if it infuriates Ukrainians," he wrote.