Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyyarto agreed with the words of Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever, who recently stated about the "mental problems" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Peter Siyarto wrote about this on Facebook.
"While tens of thousands of people have been working in Hungary in recent months to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian politicians are constantly talking about Hungary in an unacceptable tone, provoking us, fabricating lies, and trying to defame us. Words of gratitude were not heard even more than once. In view of all this, Laszlo Kever is absolutely right, even if it infuriates Ukrainians," he wrote.
- The other day, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever called "mental problems" the determination of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he sometimes harshly asks his partners for support. The speaker added that he expected problems for Ukrainian Hungarians after the war and that "it is necessary to be very careful" so that the Hungarian minority does not have to leave their homeland altogether.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to such a statement and stated that they expect Kever to publish a certificate of his mental health. On June 5, Foreign Minister Oleh Nikolenko announced Ukraineʼs position on this issue. "Further assessment of Mr. Keverʼs words directly depends on the conclusion recorded in the certificate. And more broadly, unfortunately, Hungarian politicians persist in watering Ukraine and whitewashing Russiaʼs crimes. This position is not surprising, because historically Hungary has repeatedly turned to the side of evil," he said.
- Earlier, Hungary blocked the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. The country opposed the EUʼs rejection of Russian oil. In addition, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Hungary has refused to allow weapons to Ukraine through its territory.