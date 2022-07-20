Three people were killed in the morning shelling of Saltivka in Kharkiv oblast

On the morning of July 20, the Russians shelled Saltivka district of Kharkiv. Three residents of the city died from their injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

A 13-year-old boy, a man and a woman died. Another 72-year-old Kharkiv woman was injured.

Last day, the Russian occupiers attacked the Chuhuyiv and Bohoduhiv districts of the Kharkiv oblast.

"The enemy also massively shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv, Loziv and Izyum districts of the oblast. Residential buildings, commercial buildings, an educational institution, commercial facilities were damaged. Fields with wheat were burning, " Syniehubov added.

A 61-year-old man died in the Izyum district, seven civilians were injured.