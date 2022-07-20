The Kremlin announced for the first time that “the geographic goals of the special operation have changed.” Now they are also interested in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with the propaganda publications "RIA Novosti" and RT, stated that "the geographical tasks of the special operation have changed, and now it is not only about the "DPR" and "LPR", but also about other territories."

"These are also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and a number of others," Lavrov said.

According to him, such a decision of the Kremlin is dictated by the fact that the USA provides Ukraine with HIMARS reactive systems, which regularly destroy the equipment and personnel of the occupying forces.

Lavrov says that Russia is not satisfied with the fact that Ukraine is receiving long-range weapons, and therefore the "geography of targets" will continue to change.