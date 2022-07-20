Pentagon: the US and its allies have promised Ukraine 20 missile systems in total

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, following the results of the fourth meeting in the Rammstein format, stated that the United States and its allies should provide Ukraine with a total of 20 MLRS. Ukraine already has 12 of them — these are HIMARS.

Today, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US would deliver four more HIMARS to the Armed Forces. Taking into account the new deliveries, Ukraine will have a total of 16 such MLRS.

The US is satisfied with the way the Armed Forces of Ukraine use MLRS, as Ukrainian soldiers "block all Russian attacks in Donbas" with them.

"We seek to give Ukraine even more capabilities to repel the attacks of the aggressor. Even more weapons — artillery installations, ammunition — so that Ukraine can keep its territories and win back the occupied ones," said Austin.

In addition, Ukraine will receive two NASAMS air defense systems.