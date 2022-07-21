Kharkiv is under fire: two people were killed. There is a child among the 19 injured

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 21, Russian troops again shelled Kharkiv.

It was announced by the head of Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

According to preliminary data, Russian shells killed two people and injured 19 peaceful Kharkiv residents, including a child. Four people are in serious condition.

A densely populated area near the center came under fire from the Russians, reported the head of the oblast military administration, on the air of a nationwide telethon.

The troops of the Russian Federation fought on the streets of the city, trade pavilions, residential infrastructure. They hit, in particular, the house where there was a private dental office. There were no people in the room.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that, as on July 20, the Russian occupiers hit a public transport stop.