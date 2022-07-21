Great Britain will hand over dozens of artillery installations and hundreds of drones to Ukraine

In the coming weeks, Great Britain will supply Ukraine with dozens of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, and hundreds more anti-tank weapons.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced this on July 21.

The supply includes:

more than 20 155 mm M109 artillery guns;

36 L119 105-mm artillery guns;

anti-battery radar systems;

more than 50,000 units of ammunition for Soviet-era artillery;

more than 1,600 units of anti-tank weapons;

drones, including hundreds of kamikaze drones.

So far, Britain has already provided Ukraine with 6,900 units of NLAW, Javelin anti-tank weapons, 16,000 artillery rounds, six Stormer vehicles equipped with Starstreak anti-aircraft missile systems, and hundreds of missiles. Britain also supplied Brimstone naval missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems, 120 armored fighting vehicles and more than 82,000 helmets, 8,450 sets of body armor, and more than 5,000 night vision devices.