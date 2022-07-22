The occupiers are considering the possibility of building a pontoon across the Dnipro after the attacks on the Antonivka bridge

The occupiers in the Kherson oblast are considering the possibility of establishing a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro after the attacks on the Antonivka bridge near Kherson. They are also looking for the design documentation of this bridge.

Yurii Sobolevskyi, the First Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council, reported this in his Telegram channel.

"The occupiers are working on the organization of a pontoon crossing in the Kherson area, for which they have inspected several sections of the Dnipro," he noted.

According to him, the Russians are now looking for documentation on the Antonivka Bridge in Moscow archives in order to quickly repair it. Without it, it will be impossible to prepare a work plan and promptly repair the bridge.