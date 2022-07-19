Overview of July 19 events: the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, and the people of Canada are collecting money for Bayraktar for Ukraine

Six people, including one child, were injured as a result of a night missile attack on Odesa oblast. The occupiers launched 7 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area. One of them was shot down by the Air Defense Forces, six hit a peaceful village. Also, at night, the occupiers fired approximately 40 rockets at Nikopol. Several private houses and power lines were damaged in the city. People were not injured.

In Donetsk oblast, during the afternoon, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the central part of the city of Kramatorsk — one person was killed, six were injured, and ten high-rise buildings in the central part of the city were damaged. The Russians also shelled the city of Slovyansk again. Private houses were damaged, and there are injured.

The Russians stormed the Ukrainian-controlled Luhansk oblast in four directions in the Verkhnokamyansk area and near Bilohorivka. From there, they wanted to advance toward Donetsk oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended the offensive, in some places, hostilities continue.

Russians continue to kidnap people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. At least 10 more civilians were captured in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast. And three more people were kidnapped in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast. Law enforcement officers believe that the reason for the abductions is the refusal of these people to cooperate with the occupation authorities and their pro-Ukrainian position.

Another successful action of the Armed Forces in the south. Aviation struck the Russian ammunition warehouse and the concentration of enemy forces in the Snihurivka area of Mykolaiv oblast. The Ukrainian military in the south destroyed 65 occupiers with rocket fire and artillery, complex hardware communication "Redut-2US", 11 units of armored vehicles and vehicles, as well as ammunition warehouses in the Raisky district of Novokakhovsk community and in the Beryslav district.

Sappers checked all liberated settlements of Kyiv oblast and neutralized more than 50,000 mines and other projectiles. However, large areas of the oblast remain unexplored. It is about 8,462 square kilometers. The head of the police of Kyiv oblast, Andriy Nebytov, reported that a resident of the village of Myla, Bucha district, was blown up in the forest. According to Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv oblast military administration, it will take years to survey the entire territory.

The head of Mykolaiv oblast military administration Vitaly Kim warned that Mykolaiv may be closed for several days in order to "cleanse" the city of collaborators and saboteurs.

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 45 fallen defenders. The operation to transfer the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleh Kotenko.

Fundraising for the Bayraktar drone for Ukraine was also opened in Canada. They want to send it on Independence Day on August 24. As of 4:00 p.m. on July 19, more than CAD 12,000 of the required CAD 7 million had already been raised.

Ireland suspended the visa-free regime for refugees from most European countries to free up more places for Ukrainians. This decision was announced after the places intended for Ukrainian immigrants ran out in Ireland because they were occupied by refugees from other countries.