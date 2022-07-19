Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov: The second wave of kidnappings has begun in the city

The second wave of kidnappings began in the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast. On July 19, the legitimate mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of the telethon.

So far, not a single person was returned from captivity last week, but 10 more were captured (this is only official data — from the statements of relatives). In addition, the Russians kidnapped a 70-year-old farmer with the driver, who refused to sell his crop for $50.

Fedorov noted that people hardly have the opportunity to leave the city. The exit route through Vasylivka to Zaporizhzhia can take 2-3 days; on July 17, there were 680 cars in line in front of the checkpoint. In total, more than 1,000 people are waiting for evacuation. The third wave is expected closer to the heating season.

As for the situation with collaborators, according to Fedorov, after the destruction of Russian warehouses with ammunition, panic began among them in the city: they do not go to work, hide, people do not see them. Also, rotations among collaborators begin — there will be a new "head from Russia".

In general, the occupiers in Melitopol have accelerated the preparations for the referendum: they have closed neighborhoods for entry and exit, they are going around apartments and houses and conducting a total census, as well as conducting searches if any of the relatives are involved in the Armed Forces and ATO.