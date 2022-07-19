The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 65 Russians and regular Russian ammunition depots in the south of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck with two attack aircraft a Russian ammunition depot and a concentration of enemy forces in the Snigurivka area of Mykolaiv oblast.

This is reported in the Operational Command "South".

During the mission, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet from the Nova Kakhovka area unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian aircraft with an air-to-air missile. The pilots of the Armed Forces managed without losses.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 65 occupiers with rocket fire and artillery, a complex hardware communication "Redut-2US", 11 units of armored vehicles and automobiles in the south of Ukraine.

Also, the Missile and Artillery Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck and destroyed the accumulation of weapons and Russian equipment, as well as ammunition warehouses in the Raiske district of the Novokakhovsk community and in the Berislava district. Enemy losses are being clarified.