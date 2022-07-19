Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. There are wounded

Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of Odesa Oblast Government, reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on the oblast.

“A rocket attack. A terrorist country is traditionally at war with the civilian population. The rescue operation is ongoing. Details will be later,” he wrote in Telegram.

Oleksiy Matsulevych, the Deputy Head of the Odesa District Military Administration, said in a comment to "Suspilne" that two houses were on fire in one of the settlements, and two more were completely destroyed.

The strikes were carried out at approximately 11:30 p.m., when an air raid alert sounded in the oblast.

Around 03:00 a.m. on July 19, the Operational Command "South" reported that six people, including one child, were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on Odesa.

Russian troops fired 7 Kalibr-type cruise missiles over the region from the waters of the Black Sea.

One of them was shot down by the Air Defense Forces, six were hit in a peaceful village.

The shelling destroyed 3 private houses and structures in the yards, and a fire broke out. Several private estates, cars, a school, and a cultural center were also damaged.

Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire on an area of 300 square meters. The consequences of the night shelling were shown in the city council.