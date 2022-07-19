Sappers checked all liberated settlements of Kyiv oblast. More than 50 000 mines and other projectiles were destroyed

“It was reported that all liberated settlements of the oblast were checked by sappers of the State Emergency Service. They neutralized more than 50 thousand mines and other projectiles,” the Kyiv oblast administration informed.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv oblast administration, stated this.

"Today, special services examined all populated areas of the oblast, which were under occupation, for the presence of explosive objects. These are 270 cities, villages and towns within Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv oblast. Since the beginning of the work, the rescuers have neutralized 52 862 units of explosive-proof items," he reported.

However, Kuleba emphasized that large areas of the region remain unexplored. It is about 8 462 sq. km. [3267, 1 mi²] (of which 2 600 sq. km. [1003, 8 mi²]) in the Exclusion Zone. He emphasized that it will take years to survey the entire territory.