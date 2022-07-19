The head of Luhansk oblast: Russians are storming Ukrainian-controlled territory from 4 directions and mobilizing prisoners from “LPR”

In Alchevsk, Luhansk oblast, the Russians are mobilizing prisoners on criminal charges to the war with Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, previously residents of Luhansk oblast who had money could buy off local "military committees". And now the Russian security service is working on mobilization in Luhansk oblast. They have the addresses of those who previously managed to avoid being sent to war. Russians are luring men out of vaults with lucrative job offers. There are many applicants for vacancies, but instead of work, Ukrainians from the occupied territories are sent to war.

"Even prisoners on criminal charges are sent to the front, such as in Alchevsk," Haidai notes.

He also talked about the battles in the oblast.

On July 18, the Russians continued to bombard the part of Luhansk oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine held defenses, from aviation and artillery, and also launched rocket attacks.

At the border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Russian troops struck four times with rockets and two times from aircraft. The occupiers also shelled peaceful quarters with artillery 11 times.

During the day of July 18, the Russians simultaneously tried to conduct an assault in four directions. Verkhnokamyansk was attacked from the side of the oil refinery and from the Zolotarivka district. From there, the Russian military wanted to advance towards Donetsk oblast. The Russians also struck Verkhnokamyansk from aviation.

The Russian army again tried to improve its position near Bilohorivka. The Armed Forces managed to stop the offensive, in some places hostilities continue.