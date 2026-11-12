Ukrainian troops attacked Russiaʼs largest oil refinery for the third time. Drones covered almost 3 000 kilometers

On November 11, Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked the Omsk oil refinery — the largest in Russia — for the third time.

This was reported by the press service of SOF.

Omsk Refinery is owned by “Gazprom Neft” and processes over 21 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as petrochemical products.

The plant is located almost 2 500 km from the Ukrainian border. It is the most remote Russian refinery attacked by Ukrainian drones.

The Omsk Refinery was first attacked by SOF on July 6. After the attack, the plant completely stopped oil refining and went into repair. The second time the enterprise was attacked was on October 8.

Latest attacks on Russian refineries

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that since October 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked all five of Russiaʼs largest oil refineries — Omsk, Kirishi, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Yaroslavl. The Novokuibyshev and Saratov refineries were also under attack.

In particular, on the night of November 9, Ukrainian military forces attacked the Kirishi refinery in the Leningrad region. The plant processes about 20 million tons of oil per year and provides more than 6% of all Russian oil refining. The strike damaged several oil processing and cooling units.

And on November 7, the Defense Forces attacked the Saratov Refinery, which supplies fuel to the Russian army. They damaged the only primary oil refining unit, two fuel purification units, pipelines, and a tank. After the attack, the plant stopped working.