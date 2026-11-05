In Ryazan, Russia, one of the largest refineries and the “Wildberries” logistics hub are on fire after a drone attack

On the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia. The logistics hub of the “Wildberries” marketplace may also have been hit.

This is reported by monitoring services.

The governor of the region Pavel Malkov said that as a result of falling debris, fires broke out on the territory of industrial facilities. He did not specify which facilities he was referring to. Power outages began in the city.

Social media is posting footage of a large fire in the industrial zone where the Ryazan Oil Refinery is located. It belongs to Rosneft and ranks fourth in Russia in terms of oil refining. Its capacity is over 17 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, including for the Russian army.

This is not the first attack on the facility. The last reported attack on the Ryazan refinery was on October 15.

After that, the refinery suspended the operation of one of its main oil processing units.

In addition, according to preliminary data, the logistics hub of the largest Russian marketplace “Wildberries” was hit in the Ryazan region. A fire was also reported there.

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