One of Russiaʼs largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl is on fire after a drone attack

On the night of November 3, drones attacked Yaroslavl (Russia), where a large oil refinery is burning.

Monitoring services wrote about this, and the attack was later confirmed by the regional authorities.

Yaroslavl Regional Governor Mikhail Yevraev reported damage to the facility, a large fire, and two injuries. He said at least 124 drones flew over the region that night.

“Slavneft-YANOS” in Yaroslavl is one of the five largest refineries in Russia. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, which are used, in particular, by Russian airports and military-industrial enterprises.

This is not the first attack on this plant — the last time it was hit was on September 17. Then the strike damaged one of the main installations, and the plant temporarily stopped oil processing.

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