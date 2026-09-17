Ukrainian drones attacked three military aircraft and three Russian helicopters at “Rostov-Tsentralny” airfield

On the night of September 17, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit three Russian military aircraft and three helicopters at the “Rostov-Tsentralny” airfield, and the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery was also under attack.

SBU reported this in a telegram.

The drones hit an An-12 military transport aircraft, two An-26 military transport aircraft, and three helicopters. A fire with a secondary detonation broke out at the site where the aircraft were parked.

Also, at the “Slavneft-YANOS” plant in the Yaroslavl region, damage and a fire were recorded at the AVT-3 primary oil processing unit, the General Staff clarified.

The “Slavneft-YANOS” refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and other petroleum products. The Ukrainian military has attacked it more than once, most recently on August 28.

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