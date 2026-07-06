Units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Omsk refinery almost 2 500 km from the border with Ukraine — this is the last of the 11 largest gasoline producers in the Russian Federation to be attacked by the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit was damaged. Its capacity is 8.4 million tons of oil per year. A fire also broke out on the territory of the refinery.

The Omsk Oil Refinery is the most powerful oil refinery in the Russian Federation (over 21 million tons per year). It is owned by “Gazprom Neft”.

The refinery specializes in the production of fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products. The plant has one of the highest oil refining depths in the Russian Federation (about 99%) and produces about 50 types of petroleum products.

Also, on the night of July 6, the Defense Forces struck two more Russian refineries, a missile brigade deployment point, and an oil product transshipment terminal in temporarily occupied Crimea.

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