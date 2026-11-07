In Russia, the Saratov Refinery and the “Proton” Plant are under attack. A fire broke out near the “Almaz” military enterprise

On the night of November 7, Russia reported attacks on the Saratov oil refinery and the “Proton” enterprise in Oryol, which produces electronic components for Russian weapons. Meanwhile, in Rostov-on-Don, a large fire broke out near the “Almaz” defense plant.

Saratov

A fire broke out near a local oil refinery in Saratov after a drone attack, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Saratov Refinery is owned by Rosneft and is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. The plant has a capacity of 7 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, including for the Russian army.

The enterprise has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian attacks. The last time it was attacked was on September 11.

Oryol

Osint-researchers report a possible missile strike on the Proton plant in Oryol. The governor of the Oryol region confirmed damage to production facilities, but did not specify which enterprise was involved.

“Proton” produces optoelectronics, semiconductors, and other electronic components used in the Russian military-industrial complex. In particular, its products are used in the “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun systems.

This is the second attack on the plant in less than three weeks. The previous strike was carried out on October 23.

Then, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the main production building of “Proton-Electrotex” was damaged and the microcircuit manufacturing workshop was destroyed.

Rostov-on-Don

In Rostov-on-Don, a large-scale fire broke out at a lubricants and polymers warehouse near the “Almaz” defense plant. The area of the fire reached 8 000 m².

“Almaz” is a part of the Russian state corporation “Rostec”. The company specializes in the production of military communications systems, radio-electronic equipment, and the repair of military equipment.

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