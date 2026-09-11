Ukrainian military strikes Saratov refinery, causing fire

On the night of September 11, Ukrainian units struck an oil refinery in Saratov, after which a fire broke out there.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The distance to the target is approximately 600 kilometers.
The refinery has a capacity of 7 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products.
- Also this night, Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles struck a chemical plant in Volgograd, which is under US sanctions. This is the “Volgogradpromproekt” enterprise. The “Ozon” logistics hub in Saratov was also hit.
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