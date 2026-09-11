Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles hit chemical plant in Volgograd

Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles struck a chemical plant in Volgograd, which is under US sanctions, at night.

This was reported by “Fire Point”.

This is the “Volgogradpromproekt” enterprise. A fire broke out there after the strike. The plant works for the Russian military-industrial complex: it produces ferrocene-containing combustion catalysts and develops technologies for the production of chemicals.

The Ukrainian defense company also confirmed the strike on the “Ozon” logistics center in Saratov.

This morning, monitoring channels reported a drone attack on Saratov, where the “Ozon” refinery and logistics hub caught fire. In addition, explosions were heard in Engels (Saratov region), where a military airfield is located.