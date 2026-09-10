Reuters: Ryazan refinery halted operations after Ukrainian drone attack, largest installations hit

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia stopped operating after a Ukrainian drone attack on September 6.

Reuters reports this, citing industry sources.

The impact shut down two of the plantʼs main units, CDU-6 and CDU-4. The former can process 8 million metric tons of oil per year, or about 160 000 barrels per day. The latter can process 4 million tons of oil per year. Another unit at the refinery has been under repair since mid-May.

According to the interlocutors, the repair of the units can take up to several weeks.

This refinery was also hit by drones on May 15, and repairs continued until about mid-July. After the July 29 strike, it was shut down for several weeks.

The Ryazan Refinery is one of the largest in Russia. It can process approximately 17 million tons of oil annually, which is almost 5% of all oil refining in Russia. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the Russian army.

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