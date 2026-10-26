The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian “Energia” plant, which produces batteries for missiles and aerial bombs, on October 25 and 26. The military hit one of the workshops in the city of Yelets (Lipetsk region, Russia).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. The “Energia” plant produces batteries for planning and correction modules for aerial bombs, “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile systems, and sea-based cruise missiles.

The General Staff also clarified the results of previous attacks. At the “Proton-Electrotex” enterprise in Oryol, which was attacked on October 23, the main microcircuit production workshop was destroyed, the building and servers were damaged.

During the October 23 strike on a drone storage, training, and launch site in the Donetsk region, three buildings were damaged, as well as one launch rail.

As a result of the strike on the “Togliattikauchuk” plant in the Samara region on October 24, a process pipeline, two production facilities, and a chemical purification plant were damaged.

On the morning of October 26, drones attacked the Russian city of Voronezh. The petrochemical plant "Voronezhsintezkauchuk", whose products are used, in particular, in the military industry, was under attack.

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